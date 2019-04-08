Redesigned Nissan Frontier due for 2021

The Nissan Frontier is finally ready an overhaul as the mid-size truck segment grows increasingly crowded.

The 2019 Frontier has been on the market since 2004 and it looks like it'll stick around until a redesigned model arrives with more power in September 2020 for the 2021 model year, Automotive News reported Sunday.

When the pickup shows up, it will face new rivals from Ford and Jeep. For years, the Frontier only faced the Toyota Tacoma before General Motors returned the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon to the market. Now, the Ford Ranger is also back on sale and the Jeep Gladiator is just now hitting the road. The current Frontier will need to contend with the new pickups, as will the redesigned model.

CHECK OUT: 2019 Ford Ranger vs. 2019 Nissan Frontier: Compare Trucks

However, the Frontier has one strong suit: pricing. According to the report, the Frontier is the only mid-size pickup that sells for, on average, less than $30,000. The segment's average transaction price is around $32,000. Nissan said the Frontier retains a cult-like following and the pickup is the brand's third best-selling light truck after the Rogue and Murano.

READ OUR 2019 Nissan Frontier Review

The new pickup is tipped to feature a new 300-horsepower V-6 engine to replace the current 4.0-liter V-6 and its 5-speed automatic transmission will be replaced with a 7-speed automatic. Yet the new pickup won't ride on the company's global Navara mid-size truck platform sold outside the U.S. Instead, Nissan plans to heavily update the truck's current platform. According to Nissan, American buyers have larger size requirements, which the current platform will meet. It will also help keep costs down compared to the global truck platform.