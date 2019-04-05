Self-driving car agreement, Mercedes-AMG E53 driven, Audi e-Tron's range: What's New @ The Car Connection

Automakers band together to govern self-driving cars

Three rival automakers and the car industry's international standards-setting organization joined together to create a new group that aims to create a set of rules to govern development and implementation of self-driving cars.

2020 Jeep Gladiator vs. 2019 Toyota Tacoma: Compare Trucks

It’s hard to imagine two more versatile vehicles than the 2019 Toyota Tacoma and the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. These two pickup trucks offer seating for five in a pinch, plenty of storage, good towing ability, and serious off-road chops.

Uber spent $2M to champion NYC's new congestion charge

Ride-share giant Uber reportedly spent $2 million in an effort to keep cars out of New York City.

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 coupe

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: Sweet on the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG sedan

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E 53 AMG is conflicted. The pugnacious luxury sedan that arrived this year is sandwiched between a Hammer and a scythe. No, really.

This is the minivan Faraday Future's designing for a Chinese video game company

Faraday Future on Thursday released a teaser shot of a minivan the EV startup is developing in partnership with Chinese video game company The9.

2021 Land Rover Defender spy shots and video

Land Rover’s Defender is the stuff of legend. With a design that’s barely budged from the boxy shape of the utilitarian and mechanically bulletproof “Land Rover” unveiled in 1948, the Defender, just like its Germanic rival, the G-Glass, has a reputation for being one of the most capable vehicles off the road.

2019 Audi e-tron first drive - Abu Dhabi UAE, December 2018

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Audi e-tron EPA range revealed: Nothing to brag about, but aiming for the real world?

The official EPA-rated range results are in for the 2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV—at least according to Audi, as they’re not yet posted by the federal agency—and they’re a fair amount lower than what was widely anticipated.

Faraday Future joint venture to create electric MPV based on FF91

Last month the troubled electric car hopeful Faraday Future was given (another) new lease on life, via a new joint venture with The9, a Chinese online game company, that will produce a new model for the Chinese market based on Faraday’s nearly mothballed FF91.

Lucid Motors gets real as Saudi funding comes through

Things just got real for Tesla competitor Lucid Motors.