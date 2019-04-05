2019 VW Jetta earns five-star crash-test rating

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta compact sedan earned a five-star crash-test rating from the federal government, the automaker said Thursday.

Though it didn't ace the NHTSA's barrage of crash tests, the 2019 Jetta earned four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The compact sedan also scored four stars in the calculated rollover test. Results of the test apply to all Jetta trim levels—S, SE, SEL, and GLI.

READ OUR 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Review

The government's ratings join "Good" marks overall for the Jetta from the insurance industry-funded IIHS. In the IIHS' testing the VW Jetta fell short of a Top Safety Pick award due to its headlights, which the group said rated "Marginal" at best.

The Jetta is closely related to the VW Golf, which also earned five stars overall from federal testers.

The redesigned 2019 Jetta comes standard with six airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a post-collision system that holds the brakes after it has detected an impact, but automatic emergency braking is an optional extra. That collision-avoiding tech that alerts drivers and if they take no action can apply the brakes automatically if it detects a pending forward is optional on the base Jetta S and is standard on all other trim levels.