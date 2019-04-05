2019 VW Jetta earns five-star crash-test rating

2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
April 5, 2019

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta compact sedan earned a five-star crash-test rating from the federal government, the automaker said Thursday.

Though it didn't ace the NHTSA's barrage of crash tests, the 2019 Jetta earned four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The compact sedan also scored four stars in the calculated rollover test. Results of the test apply to all Jetta trim levels—S, SE, SEL, and GLI.

READ OUR 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Review

The government's ratings join "Good" marks overall for the Jetta from the insurance industry-funded IIHS. In the IIHS' testing the VW Jetta fell short of a Top Safety Pick award due to its headlights, which the group said rated "Marginal" at best.

The Jetta is closely related to the VW Golf, which also earned five stars overall from federal testers.

The redesigned 2019 Jetta comes standard with six airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a post-collision system that holds the brakes after it has detected an impact, but automatic emergency braking is an optional extra. That collision-avoiding tech that alerts drivers and if they take no action can apply the brakes automatically if it detects a pending forward is optional on the base Jetta S and is standard on all other trim levels. 

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback revealed: Boxcar blues begone? 2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback revealed: Boxcar blues begone?
Hyundai's future cars could include steering wheel-mounted touchscreens Hyundai's future cars could include steering wheel-mounted touchscreens
First drive review: 2020 Jeep Gladiator truck tackles off-road terrain that competitors can't First drive review: 2020 Jeep Gladiator truck tackles off-road terrain that competitors can't
2020 Ford Escape revealed: Crossover SUV brings plug-in hybrid tech to mainstream 2020 Ford Escape revealed: Crossover SUV brings plug-in hybrid tech to mainstream
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.