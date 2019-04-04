Congestion charges, VW self-driving cars, Tesla sales down: What's New @ The Car Connection

LA area floats possible congestion charge to reduce traffic in parts of city

One of the most congested metropolitan areas in the U.S. is considering charging drivers around $4 to enter one of its busiest neighborhoods. A group of governments in the Los Angeles area conducted a study about implementing a congestion charge for drivers in and around Santa Monica, The Los Angeles Times reported last week.

2019 Jeep Wrangler vs. 2020 Jeep Gladiator: Compare Trucks

If you must have round headlights and a seven-slot grille, Jeep now offers three ways to get your fix. The 2019 Jeep Wrangler is offered in short- and long-wheelbase configurations with two or four side doors. The new 2020 Jeep Gladiator joins the automaker’s showrooms as much more than just a four-door Wrangler with a bed.

2019 Audi Q8 earns five-star crash-test scores

The 2019 Audi Q8 earned top marks NHTSA's slew of crash tests last week. The high marks follow a similarly impressive performance in the insurance-funded IIHS crash tests for the crossover SUV.

Volkswagen self-driving car prototype testing in Hamburg, Germany - April 3, 2019

From Motor Authority:

Self-driving VWs hit the streets of Hamburg

Prototype self-driving cars from the Volkswagen Group have started testing in an urban environment for the first time.

2020 Toyota Supra inline-6 fuel economy estimates nearly as thrifty as BMW Z4 turbo-4

Fuel economy estimates are out for the 2020 Toyota Supra, and even with two additional cylinders, it rivals its turbo-4-powered BMW Z4 cousin.

Porsche launches virtual one-make race series with real prize money

Porsche is expanding its one-make championship series to new realms—the digital one, that is.

2019 Tesla Model S

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla reports sales down, citing delivery challenges in China and Europe

Tesla claims that its Model 3 electric sedan again in the first quarter of the year outsold all other mid-size sedans from what it considers premium brands—selling 60 percent more units than the closest runner-up.

Nio teases sleek ET7 coupe, to include next-generation power system

Nio, one of a handful of Chinese electric carmakers aiming to be Tesla competitors, just teased its next mass-market car, expected to debut at the Shanghai auto show later this month.

2019 full-size pickup truck mpg champs: Ford vs. Chevy vs. Ram

With electric pickup trucks from Ford, GM, and others—including newcomers like Rivian—looking likely to arrive in the next few years, the truck field could be on the verge of a clean, quiet, tailpipe-emissions-free shakeup.