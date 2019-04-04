2019 Audi Q8 earns five-star crash-test scores

The 2019 Audi Q8 earned top marks NHTSA's slew of crash tests last week. The high marks follow a similarly impressive performance in the insurance-funded IIHS crash tests for the crossover SUV.

The NHTSA awarded the crossover SUV five stars after assessing frontal and side impacts and four stars in the calculated rollover assessment.

DON'T MISS: 2019 Audi Q8, A6 earn high marks in latest crash tests

The Q8 includes standard active safety equipment to mitigate the impact of or help prevent a crash before it happens. Specifically, the luxury crossover includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection. The system can brake the car at speeds up to 52 mph if it detects a crash is imminent. Optional equipment includes adaptive cruise control, intersection assist, which helps drivers monitor cross traffic with visual and audible alerts, and a top-view camera system to see the entire car's surroundings.

READ OUR 2019 Audi Q8 Review

Aside from the federal government's five-star crash-test score, the IIHS also named the Q8 a Top Safety Pick. However, the crossover missed out on a Top Safety Pick+ due to subpar headlights. The best available headlights only earned an "Acceptable" rating, which is good enough for a Top Safety Pick, but a "Good" rating is needed for the Top Safety Pick+. Aside from the headlights, the Q8 earned a "Good" rating, the best rating possible, in all six crash-test scenarios.