2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback, 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 driven, Lightning Strike electric motorcycle: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback revealed: Boxcar blues begone?

The 2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback revealed Monday had few surprises for budget carbuyers.

2019 Toyota Prius, Prius Prime earn Top Safety Pick award

The 2019 Toyota Prius earned a Top Safety Pick award, the IIHS said last week.

Flagship 2019 Volkswagen Arteon arrives for $36,840

The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon will cost $36,840 when it goes on sale this spring, VW said last week.

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 53 coupe

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 53 AMG is adulthood served

Stick around long enough and: 1) What’s old is always new again, 2) Reading large-print books becomes not only preferred but also, mandatory.

2020 Buick Encore teased ahead of 2019 Shanghai auto show

Buick will use this month's Auto Shanghai 2019 to introduce its redesigned 2020 Encore, but there will be two versions of the popular crossover SUV this time around: a subcompact Encore that we'll see in the United States plus a compact Encore GX that's likely to stay in China.

BMW's 3-Series spawns long-wheelbase variant for China

BMW's newest 3-Series is the biggest yet, but the automaker will present an even bigger version at this month's Auto Shanghai 2019.

Lightning Strike

From Green Car Reports:

Lightning Strikes twice with second, affordable electric motorcycle

Great as the bike may be, the best thing about the new Lightning Strike electric motorcycle may be its name.

What kind of racing can best stoke new interest in electric vehicles? Take our Twitter poll

Increasingly, electric cars are taking to race tracks of all kinds to prove themselves not only to their own drivers and other competitors, but also to fans.

Byton M-Byte electric SUV tackles cold-weather testing, nears production

With a Chinese base and international outposts—tech in California and design in Germany—Byton aims to create a different kind of electric-car lineup.