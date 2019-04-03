2013 Hyundai Veloster recalled over engine stall, fire risk

About 16,500 2013 Hyundai Veloster coupes are subject to a new recall over concerns that their turbocharged engines could stall or even catch fire.

Details of the recall were released last week by the NHTSA.

The recall specifically surrounds 2013 Veloster models equipped with the 1.6-liter turbo-4 engine, which was exclusive to the Veloster Turbo model. In total, Hyundai estimates 16,487 vehicles are affected and may be prone to stalling and house the potential of an engine fire.

The problem is rooted in the engine control unit, which the automaker said could cause premature ignition of the air-to-fuel mixture in a cylinder. If this happens, it could create extra pressure in the cylinder and lead to engine damage, which increases the risk of a stalling or catching fire. Owners may hear a knocking noise from the engine, experience reduced power, or see the check engine light illuminate if the problem occurs.

Hyundai said in its government filings it is not aware of any injuries related to this new recall.

To fix the problem, the brand said it will reprogram the control unit with new software to minimize advanced spark and reduce pre-ignition that can cause the damage and potentially lead to a fire. Owners will need to take their vehicle to a Hyundai dealer where the software update will be completed free of charge. The recall is expected to start around May 13.

The latest recall comes as the NHTSA opened an investigation into three million Hyundai and Kia vehicles over engine fires that have been traced back to multiple issues. Numerous models have been subject to fire risks dating back to the 2011 model year.