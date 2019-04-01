2020 Hyundai Elantra mpg, 2019 VW Jetta GLI driven, Obama and the Chevy Volt: What's New @ The Car Connection

New transmission makes 2020 Hyundai Elantra more fuel efficient

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra will be a frugal compact car when it goes on sale later this year. The EPA last week said that Hyundai's compact sedan will return estimated 31 mpg city, 41 highway, 35 combined with the addition of a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) to the Elantra lineup.

Driving in the Big Apple could take a big bite out of wallets soon.

On April 1, General Motors' federal electric car tax credit will be cut in half from up to $7,500 to $3,750. It leaves the Chevy Bolt EV without full federal incentives against rival electric cars.

From Motor Authority:

The Tail of the Dragon sits at, or near, the top of any list of great driving roads in America. This 11-mile ribbon of U.S. Highway 129 between Tennessee and North Carolina entices enthusiasts with more than 300 turns and 1,000 feet of elevation change. Unfortunately, it also attracts Harley-Davidson riders out for a cruise, campers trundling along, and bicycle riders peddling away among the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Roborace has plans to take humans out of the cockpit in a futuristic machine-versus-machine race series, but before that happens, it's putting its Robocars in the hands of people—quite literally.

The McLaren Senna is a wild, track-focused hypercar. That much is clear.

From Green Car Reports:

Our current President, Donald Trump, has made it abundantly clear where he stands on electric cars.

It isn’t just batteries that are making big strides in electric cars.

China is the world's largest market for cars—especially electric cars.