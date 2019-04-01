Flagship 2019 Volkswagen Arteon arrives for $36,840

The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon will cost $36,840 when it goes on sale this spring, VW said last week.

That base price, which includes a mandatory $995 destination charge, is for an Arteon SE with front-wheel drive. Arteon SEL and SEL Premium trims cost $40,990 and $45,940. All-wheel drive is a $1,800 option on every trim.

Base Arteon SE sedans include synthetic leather upholstery with heated front seats, three-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen that's Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible. The exterior design includes 18-inch wheels, daytime LED running lights, and trapezoidal exhaust outlets. The optional R-Line package, which costs an extra $1,265, adds sportier accents and 19-inch wheels. For those who want to fill out the Arteon's wheel arches even more, 20-inch wheels are also optional with the R-Line package, but cost an extra $500.

Moving into the SE and SEL Premium trims, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, wood or aluminum interior trim, and real leather upholstery are standard. Exclusive to the SEL Premium trim are cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a driver's massaging seat, parking sensors, and active lane control.

The Arteon arrives this April with few direct competitors. The Kia Stinger blurs the line between mainstream and luxury, albeit with a performance bent. High-trim Arteons are priced against entry level BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedans.