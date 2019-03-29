GM tax credit runs out of juice, Lyft's IPO cash raise, and Ram 1500 hybrid gives us a charge: What's new @ The Car Connection

GM electric car federal tax credit cut in half Monday, Chevy Bolt EV price won't change

Chevy Bolt shoppers better book it to the nearest dealers soon. The automaker's federal tax credit available for the electric vehicle of up to $7,500 will halve on Monday and GM won't discount the model further.

Ford begins testing new website tailored to used-car buying

Ford engineers developed a used-car shopping site geared for buyers that simplifies car shopping, but also provides more customization options. The catch? Right now, it's just for used Fords in the Detroit area.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel engine nabs best-in-class power figures

Chevy's light-duty oil burner in the Silverado pickup will go on sale this summer with bragging rights over crosstown rivals from Ford and Ram.

Lyft car with trademark pink mustache (via Wikimedia)

From Motor Authority:

Lyft IPO priced at $72 per share, values company at $24B

The ride-hailing company is the first to go public and its valuation is already raising eyebrows among automakers.

VW open to forming mobility company with Ford

The two automakers have already talked shared production and self-driving investments, which means the new alliance may be deepening further.

Utah earmarks $5M to help save Bonneville Salt Flats

The money from the state, and possibly more for the feds, will help rehab the dusty lake bed that hosts "Speed Week" each year.

2019 Ram 1500 Limited

From Green Car Reports:

Hybrid or not, 2019 Ram 1500 eTorque does some smart things with 48V tech

Semantics aside: the 2019 Ram 1500 eTorque mild-hybrid system manages some nifty tricks in the big truck.

New wind and solar power costs less than keeping old coal running

Scrapping the old way to generate power would be cleaner and more cost-effective, even with remediation.

Motor supplier sees mass-produced in-wheel motors around 2023

Electric cars may get a big boost from in-wheel motors sooner than expected.