2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel engine nabs best-in-class power figures

The new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 funneled into dealerships last year, but this summer, the pickup will offer a light-duty diesel engine for the first time in over a decade—and it earns bragging rights for topping Ford and Ram.

Chevrolet confirmed this week that the 2019 Silverado's upcoming 3.0-liter Duramax inline-6 turbodiesel makes an SAE-certified 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. For those not following the pickup truck power wars, the Ford F-150 and its 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel makes 250 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque. Ram's previous Ecodiesel V-6 engine made 240 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque in the previous-generation Ram 1500. (Note: Ram is readying a new Ecodiesel V-6 engine, which could top Chevrolet.) As it stands, Chevy has inched out its rivals.

The figures come after now-GM President Mark Reuss said at the 2018 North American International Auto Show, where the 2019 Silverado debuted, that the truck would be the best-performing diesel-powered pickup in the segment. The engine will also be available in the Chevy Silverado's corporate cousin, the 2019 GMC Sierra with identical power figures.

The 3.0-liter Duramax inline-6 turbodiesel engine rounds out a revamped powertrain lineup for the latest-generation truck. Buyers will also find a 2.7-liter turbo-4 engine as the primary engine in volume-selling trims like the LT and RST models. The previous 4.3-liter V-6 engine is only available in base-spec models like the Work Truck. Both of Chevy's V-8 engines, the 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V-8s, are now fitted with fuel-saving technology that can shut down up to six cylinders to save fuel when full power isn't needed.

With regards to cost, Automotive News (subscription required) reported the diesel engine will set buyers back an extra $2,495 when selecting it over the 5.3-liter V-8. To swap out the 2.7-liter turbo-4 for the inline-6 diesel engine, it will cost $3,890. Chevy will announce towing and fuel economy figures for the diesel engine closer to the engine's launch this summer.