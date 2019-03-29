Ford begins testing new website tailored to used-car buying

Used car shoppers in the Detroit area will have an easier time finding a pre-owned Ford vehicle with the launch of Find Your Ford, a new website from the automaker.

Ford announced the new website Wednesday, which comes from two self-driving and electric vehicle engineers inside the Ford X Accelerator program—a place where employees can pitch new ideas for the company. Although the two engineers weren't specifically assigned to create a website, the idea caught on inside Ford. The platform is far more specific than general used car searches on various websites and it directly pulls from six major Ford dealers in the Detroit metro area.

For example, potential buyers can search for a Ford model and then specify the vehicle must have cooled seats or a hands-free liftgate. The terms used by the app are easier to understand and even includes options under a "Mechanical" section to search for Ford vehicles with "No EcoBoost" engine. Trucks also get their own sub-menu to select bed sizes and tailgate features.

The specific search parameters listed on the site come after one of the creators was ready to purchase a pre-owned Ford F-150, though he wanted specific features like a long bed and adaptive cruise control. He realized how tricky it was to comb through results without any tools to find the features he desired. Find Your Ford aims to resolve that. After potential buyers find their car, the site schedules a time to see the car in-person.

Ford will continue testing the site in the Detroit area with six participating dealers. In the future, depending on how successful the site is, Ford will expand to include more dealers and add more markets.