2019 Mazda 6 loses a manual, 2020 Range Rover Evoque speaks Greek, and lessons learned from Chevy Volt: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Mazda MAZDA6
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
March 28, 2019

2019 Mazda 6 sedan starting price rises with new standard active safety features

The 2019 Mazda 6 reportedly will lose a manual transmission option, but gain standard active safety features that rivals like Honda and Toyota make standard on their mid-size sedans.

Europe proposes mandatory speed limiters by 2022

Safety officials in Europe have proposed adding mandatory speed limiters that can restrict speeds in certain areas. The feature can be temporarily disabled, albeit with many warnings.

Nissan partner Renault reportedly wants to merge with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The mega-merger could potentially create the world's largest automaker and rival Toyota and Volkswagen.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 R-Dynamic S

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 R-Dynamic S

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque adds more gray with its own Grecian formula

The new Range Rover Evoque splashes style onto a new frame with new engines. We took our first turns in Greece to see if Range Rover's small, stylish 'ute has grown up.

Honda and Hino join Toyota's self-driving car company Monet

Honda and Hino have jumped on board Monet, a mobility-as-a-service company established by Toyota and SoftBank in 2018.

Future Smarts to be built in China in joint venture with Geely

The little automaker got a big lifeline from Geely and will be produced overseas.

2019 Chevrolet Volt

2019 Chevrolet Volt

From Green Car Reports:

10 lessons from the short life of the Chevy Volt, 2011-2019

Here's what we learned about Chevy's foray into a new powertrain idea, and what it could mean next.

$35,000 Tesla Model 3 deliveries still delayed

The long-promised, low-cost Tesla Model 3 is still having issues coming to market when promised.

Recalls of older cars for excess emissions may get more sunlight this year

The EPA might make more public this year recalls of older cars that no longer meet emissions

