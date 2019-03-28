2019 Mazda 6 sedan starting price rises with new standard active safety features

The 2019 Mazda 6 will cost more than the outgoing sedan, but a bundle of new standard active safety features will soften the blow for sedan shoppers.

CarsDirect reported Wednesday that the starting price of the 2019 Mazda 6 will increase by $1,875 compared to the 2018 Mazda 6 Sport base trim. The previous model year could be purchased with a 6-speed manual transmission for $22,845. Buyers will find the same trim on dealerships for $24,720, which is more expensive than rival sedans from Honda and Toyota. Mazda also axed the manual transmission from the sedan's lineup, which partially explains the price increase. A 6-speed automatic will be the only transmission offered for both the standard inline-4 engine and more powerful turbo-4 engine.

Although the price jumps nearly $2,000, a slew of active safety features are now included with the base model. Buyers will find automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic headlights, and adaptive cruise control. Rain-sensing wipers will also be standard with the equipment shuffle, as will Mazda's G-Vectoring Control Plus, which is Mazda's enhanced handling system.

All other Mazda 6 trims remain unchanged, save for the Grand Touring Reserve that receives power-folding mirrors. Price increases range from $325 to $725 throughout the sedan's trims.

Considering the i-Activesense active safety features used to cost an extra $625 and the automatic transmission was an additional $1,050 option for the Mazda 6, the net price increase is about $200. Still, the lack of a manual may be disappointing for some buyers. Without a manual on offer for the sedan, the only Mazda models that still offer a manual are the new Mazda 3 hatchback and the MX-5 Miata.