Europe proposes mandatory speed limiters by 2022

Europe is ready to crack down on speeding and the European Transport and Safety Council has introduced a slew of proposed safety systems that may change how people can drive.

According to a report from The Financial Times on Wednesday, the broadest proposal is the addition of an "Intelligent Speed Assistance" system. The ISA would include GPS or traffic sign recognition to determine the speed of a road. From there, the ISA would change the car's engine power accordingly and cap the car's speed at the posted limit. However, drivers would be able to override the system by flooring the accelerator. British magazine EVO pointed out that mashing the accelerator won't just disable the proposed safety features, however.

After a few seconds, the car will beep and display a warning until it returns to the capped speed limit on a road.

The ISA would also show the current speed limit displayed on the dashboard. The European Union says the new technology will help reduce road fatalities across the union by 20 percent.

Aside from the ISA, the legislation package proposed includes more automated safety technology such as standard automatic emergency braking, driver distraction alerts, and new crash-test regulations. Although the measures must be approved in the EU Parliament and member states, the European Commission has already approved the new regulations. Without any speed bumps, the new rules will go into effect for new cars in 2022. Models that do not meet the new standards must comply by 2024.