2020 Kia Telluride, Mid-Engine Corvette, Racing electric cars: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Kia Telluride first drive: Crossover SUV squares off

It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about three-row crossover SUVs or Colorado towns: Telluride is not a long way from Palisade. At least on paper.

Hyundai Venue to join automaker's lineup as pint-size crossover SUV

Hyundai on Tuesday announced a new crossover SUV: the Hyundai Venue.

2019 Ford Ranger vs. 2019 Chevrolet Colorado: Compare Trucks

Not long ago, evolution of the pickup truck species left reality and normal-sized parking spaces behind.

1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

From Motor Authority:

Opinion: What's the point of the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette?

The mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette might be the single worst kept secret in automotive history.

Geely to buy 50 percent of Smart?

With Smart's global sales dipping 4.6 percent to just 128,802 units in 2018, parent company Daimler may be looking to drop the brand or at least offload some of the risk, according to the latest reports out of Europe.

GM trademarks Envista name for potential future Buick

Buick may have something called the Envista in the pipeline, but what that is, we don't know yet.

Tesla LeMons

From Green Car Reports:

Could grassroots racing bridge the electric-car culture clash?

The daily news cycle already provides plenty of fodder for taking sides for or against electric cars.

Which classic VW kit would you like to see revived as an EV? Take our Twitter poll

When Volkswagen introduced the ID Buggy concept at the Geneva auto show earlier this month, it also presented an interesting proposition: The company suggested that it would like to sell the Buggy's modular electric underpinnings to other automakers to build their own electric models.

Tesla starts Hardware 3 rollout: Enhanced Summon, red-light warnings

Like Teslas rolling through parking lots on their own, the self-driving future is inching closer.