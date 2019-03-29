2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck will cost more than $60K fully loaded

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck will cost at least $35,040 when it goes on sale in May, the automaker said Saturday.

The 2020 Gladiator costs about $5,500 more than the base 2019 Jeep Wrangler two-door and about $2,000 more than the Wrangler four-door. Jeep has not announced pricing for the 2020 Wrangler.

The base Gladiator Sport largely mirrors the Wrangler Sport with its standard 3.6-liter V-6 teamed to a 6-speed manual transmission and four-wheel drive, although it features more robust Dana 44 front and rear axles than the standard Wrangler. The Gladiator Sport S costs $38,240 and adds to the base model alloy wheels, power windows and locks, and a few other features.

Sitting roughly parallel to the Wrangler Sahara, the Gladiator Overland costs $41,890 and includes painted fender flares, 18-inch alloy wheels, side steps, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The Gladiator Rubicon tops the lineup at $45,040, and it largely builds on the the Sport S trim level with a host of off-road upgrades such as wider axles, 33-inch Falken all-terrain tires, automatic sway bar disconnects, front and rear locking differentials, beefier bumpers, and a different transfer case with a lower crawl ratio for serious rock-crawling.

Jeep hasn't said how much individual options will cost on the Gladiator, but the automaker told The Car Connection that the most expensive standard model will cost about $61,500 with every option selected.

The Gladiator is significantly more expensive than its rivals in any configuration. With a crew-cab body and four-wheel drive, the 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5, 2019 Chevrolet Colorado LT, and 2019 Ford Ranger XLT cost between $35,000 and $36,000 and come equipped similarly to the Gladiator Sport S.

When it comes to serious off-road duty, the Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Bison is priced at about $49,800 and the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro costs about $45,500.

2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition

Jeep on Saturday announced a limited-edition version of the Gladiator based on a loaded Rubicon. Special interior and exterior accents and wheels mark the Launch Editions from standard Gladiators and each truck features an individually numbered badge. On April 4—that's 4/4, or four-by-four day—Jeep will open ordering on its website for the Gladiator Launch Edition.

The automaker said that it plans to build 4,190 Gladiator Launch Editions, a number that's a nod to the 419 area code in Toledo, Ohio, where the Gladiator is built.

All prices include a mandatory $1,495 destination charge.