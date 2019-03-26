2019 Ford Ranger appearance package, 2020 mid-engine Corvette, Tesla service intervals: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Ford Ranger Black Appearance Package turns lights out on mid-size pickup truck

The 2019 Ford Ranger's optional Black Appearance Package announced Monday dresses the automaker's new mid-size pickup truck with dark-finish wheels and exterior trim.

2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette logos via GM-Trucks.com

From Motor Authority:

Opinion: What's the point of the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette?

The mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette might be the single worst kept secret in automotive history.

Mitsubishi explores a Ranger Raptor rival with Triton Absolute concept

Ford launched a rugged Ranger Raptor late last year. It's powered by a diesel engine and only offered overseas, though there are hints we'll eventually see something like it here, and with a gasoline engine in tow. The excitement surrounding the vehicle hasn't gone unnoticed at Mitsubishi.

Nissan prepares 50th anniversary 370Z and GT-R sports cars

Nissan's Z and GT-R line of sports cars both turn 50 in 2019 and the automaker will celebrate with the reveal of new 50th anniversary 370Z and GT-R models at next month's New York International Auto Show.

2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla eliminates annual service, keeps some periodic maintenance

Electric cars are supposed to be more reliable than internal combustion models. Certainly, they have a lot fewer moving parts and need a lot less lubrication.

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus: Drive review of long-range electric car

If more power, a 226-mile range, and a $39,405 base price—before considering the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit you can still get—collectively seems like the sweet spot for the Leaf, you probably have GM to thank.

Faraday Future gets new money from gaming company to build in China, and the US

The shame of Faraday Future's financial struggles is that it has what looks to be a viable new electric car, not just on paper, but ready to roll on the road—in prototype form—that may never actually make it to market.