2020 Kia Sportage mpg, Dodge Charger Widebody, Tesla service: What's New @ The Car Connection

Updated 2020 Kia Sportage fuel economy climbs to 26 mpg combined

The refreshed 2020 Kia Sportage crossover SUV is more fuel efficient in every configuration than last year's model, according to fuel-economy ratings released last week by the EPA. That's better than before, but the 2020 Sportage still trails many of its rivals.

Self-driving cars to shuttle workers around Brooklyn Navy Yard

New York is in for its first self-driving car shuttle service, thanks to Optimus Ride. The company announced Wednesday that it will bring the first autonomous shuttles to the Empire State later this year.

Google's Waymo teaches California cops how to handle self-driving cars

Google's Waymo self-driving car division on Wednesday brought California Highway Patrol officers to the classroom to go teach them how to deal with self-driving cars.

Dodge Charger Widebody concept

Dodge Charger Widebody concept debuts at Spring Fest 14

A Dodge Charger concept sporting the same pumped fenders found on various Challenger Widebody models was unveiled on Saturday at the annual Mopar gathering known as Spring Fest, which was held at the historic Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California.

Here's what every button on an F1 steering wheel does

Glancing at a modern Formula 1 race car's steering wheel reveals a very complex contraption, and it's just as in-depth of a wheel as it suggests.

Just as Taurus production ends in US, Ford updates version sold in China

Ford ended production of the Taurus for North America just this month, but the nameplate lives on in China where Ford's been selling a next-generation model since 2015.

Tesla Model Y - introduction, Hawthorne CA, March 2019

Tesla eliminates annual service, keeps some periodic maintenance

Electric cars are supposed to be more reliable than internal combustion models. Certainly, they have a lot fewer moving parts and need a lot less lubrication.

Canada plans its first nationwide EV tax credit

Just as President Trump is threatening to eliminate the plug-in vehicle tax credit in the U.S. through his latest budget proposal, Canada is planning to implement its first nationwide tax credit for buyers of electric cars—one that may not apply to Tesla vehicles.

Bugatti Baby, meet the baby Bugatti electric

Like other marquis luxury brands, Bugatti is dipping its toes into the electric waters, reviving one of its classic models, but with a twist.