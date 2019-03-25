2019 Ford Ranger Black Appearance Package turns lights out on mid-size pickup truck

March 25, 2019

The 2019 Ford Ranger's optional Black Appearance Package announced Monday dresses the automaker's new mid-size pickup truck with dark-finish wheels and exterior trim. It's not just about looks: the package includes a few functional upgrades.

For $1,995, the package includes glossy black 18-inch alloy wheels (wrapped of course in black tires), a black grille, black running boards, black mirror caps, and various other exterior trim pieces painted with—you guessed it—black paint. The package also includes a spray-in bedliner and it can be ordered on any 2019 Ranger trim level.

The package is available to order now, but the automaker said that the first Rangers equipped with it won't hit dealers until early summer.

The Ranger arrived in showrooms earlier this year, reviving a name Ford discontinued in the U.S. in 2011.

Optional appearance packages are proving popular on the new Ranger. Ford said in a statement that about two-thirds of 2019 Ranger trucks are sold with one of two packages—Sport and Chrome—that add dress-up looks but no functional extras.

The Black package costs about $1,200 more than the Sport and Chrome appearance packages Ford offers on the Ranger in part because it includes running boards and a spray-in bedliner. Those options can be ordered individually on certain combinations of the Ranger for $1,130 combined. 

