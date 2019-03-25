Updated 2020 Kia Sportage fuel economy climbs to 26 mpg combined

2020 Kia Sportage
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
March 25, 2019

The refreshed 2020 Kia Sportage crossover SUV is more fuel efficient in every configuration than last year's model, according to fuel-economy ratings released last week by the EPA. That's better than before, but the 2020 Sportage still trails many of its rivals. 

The thriftiest version of the new Sportage uses a 181-horsepower 2.4-liter inline-4 to send power to the front wheels, and it's rated by the EPA at 23 mpg city, 30 highway, 26 combined. Most versions of the Sportage with the base engine were rated at 22/29/25 mpg last year.

DON'T MISS: Read our 2020 Kia Sportage preview

Other versions of the Sportage also performed better in the EPA's test, although the optional all-wheel-drive system takes a larger toll on the Kia's efficiency than it does on some rivals. The base Sportage with all-wheel drive is rated at 22/26/23 mpg. 

Sportage crossover SUVs fitted with the automaker's 240-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 are rated at 20/28/23 mpg with front-wheel drive and 19/24/21 mpg with all-wheel drive.

Even though the thriftiest version of the Sportage is now rated at 26 mpg combined in the EPA's test, the compact crossover SUV trails its direct rivals. With front-wheel drive, the 2019 Honda CR-V is rated between 28 and 30 mpg combined and the 2019 Mazda CX-5 is rated as high as 28 mpg combined. The 2019 Subaru Forester comes only with all-wheel drive and is rated at 29 mpg combined. 

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Updated 2020 Kia Sportage fuel economy climbs to 26 mpg combined Updated 2020 Kia Sportage fuel economy climbs to 26 mpg combined
2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe debuts, stretches expectations for a crossover SUV 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe debuts, stretches expectations for a crossover SUV
2020 Hyundai Palisade rated at 21 mpg combined 2020 Hyundai Palisade rated at 21 mpg combined
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe debuts with more power, tech, and updated looks 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe debuts with more power, tech, and updated looks
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.