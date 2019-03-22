2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Bugatti La Voiture Noire, Fisker solid-state batteries: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe debuts, stretches expectations for a crossover SUV

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe that broke cover Thursday blurs the already fuzzy line between crossover SUVs and sports cars.

Ford will build its self-driving cars in U.S.

When the first self-driving cars from Ford are ready for the road, they'll leave a Michigan assembly plant.

IIHS: Pickup trucks skimp on passenger-side safety

A round of crash-test results released Thursday by the IIHS show that even the newest pickup truck designs aren't as safe for front-seat passengers as they are for drivers.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire

From Motor Authority:

Bugatti La Voiture Noire won't be ready for at least two years

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire was one of the star debuts of the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, but owners won't see theirs for at least two years.

The story behind Porsche's stunning 917 tribute concept

The Porsche 917 will forever be known as one of the most dominant race cars of the 20th century, but deep inside the halls of Porsche some seven years ago, a tribute project began.

Range Rover coupe not dead, coachbuilder picks up where Land Rover left off

Cost cutting killed the Land Rover Range Rover SV coupe in January before it ever arrived. Don't shed a tear yet, know that it will live to die another day.

Teaser for Fisker electric SUV

From Green Car Reports:

Fisker solid-state batteries won't arrive until at least 2022

As part of its latest revelation of a new, mainstream electric SUV for 2021, startup automaker Fisker (the eponymous founder's second under his own name), implicitly made a somewhat startling admission: The solid-state batteries the company has been working on may not be ready any time soon.

Tesla Autopilot ranks next-to-last in study of self-driving systems

Tesla, its owners and fans, and its CEO Elon Musk crow a lot about the capabilities of its Autopilot self-driving system.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric car range: Why the short circuit?

It’s not unusual for fuel gauges on gasoline cars to be inaccurate. Often they can hug "Full" so long you might suspect it’s malfunctioning—only to then swing rapidly toward the halfway mark and below.