Volvo in-car cameras, Hyundai Tucson N Line, BMW electric cars: What's New @ The Car Connection

Volvo's in-car cameras will spot, slow, or stop drunk or distracted drivers

New Volvos built within the next five years may include cameras pointed at the driver to spot drunk or distracted driving and potentially stop the car, the automaker announced Wednesday in Sweden.

2020 Hyundai Palisade rated at 21 mpg combined

The EPA last week released fuel-economy estimates for the 2020 Hyundai Palisade. At 19 mpg city, 24 highway, 21 combined with optional all-wheel drive, its estimates match that of its Kia Telluride cousin, but neither is not thrifty as some of their rivals.

Cleveland car dealer's proposed Uber rival would have reportedly kept GM plant alive

A Cleveland car dealer reportedly proposed a plan that would have kept a now-idled General Motors new-car factory in Ohio humming for at least another five years.

2019 Hyundai Tucson N Line

From Motor Authority:

Hyundai Tucson N Line revealed with racy accents

Hyundai recently got into the performance game with the new i30 N and Veloster N models developed by Hyundai N, the Korean automaker's in-house tuner.

Rent to own: Hertz ready to sell its 100th anniversary Chevy Corvette Z06 models

Car rental company Hertz celebrated its 100th anniversary last year with a limited run of specific Chevrolet Corvette Z06 models. Now, the company will part ways with them.

Porsche to rebuild four 911 GT2 RS models after first batch sinks at sea

The sea claimed four Porsche 911 GT2 RS models this earlier this month, but the German brand will replace the cars destined for Brazil and restart production.

BMW Vision iNext concept

From Green Car Reports:

BMW plans 12 all-electric models by 2025

At its annual shareholders meeting in Munich on Wednesday, BMW laid out plans to bring 12 new all-electric cars to market by 2025, including five in the next two years.

VW sold twice as many diesels in 2018 as in 2017

Volkswagen is scrambling to convert its business to building electric cars from building internal combustion cars to building electrics. But globally it hasn't put diesels behind it.

Deal could bring more electric off-roaders: No more buzzing through the woods

One way to get more buyers interested in electric cars is to introduce electric power to other machines whose function is less critical, and where consumers can get used to the idea of driving electrically.