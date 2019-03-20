$200K Mercedes-Maybach SUV, Koenigsegg Jesko, Amazon and Kia electric car chargers: What's New @ The Car Connection

Mercedes-Benz to build $200K Maybach luxo-SUV in Alabama

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS-Class could be the most expensive car built on an assembly line in the U.S. when it goes into production by early next year at a factory near Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe debuts with more power, tech, and updated looks

The updated 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe bowed Monday ahead of its formal unveiling at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in April. Like the standard 2020 GLC-Class that debuted earlier this year, the GLC Coupe features refreshed styling with a new infotainment system and a more powerful 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine underhood.

2019 Audi Q8, A6 earn high marks in latest crash tests

Both the 2019 Audi Q8 and A6 earned high marks in IIHS crash test ratings, but headlight effectiveness separated them from top honors.

Koenigsegg Jesko, photo by Keno Zache

From Motor Authority:

Super fast in every way, $3M Koenigsegg Jesko supercar officially sold out

Five days after the Koenigsegg Jesko made its debut at the 2019 Geneva International Auto Show, each supercar is spoken for.

Could PSA Group be a potential partner for FCA?

There's growing speculation that France's PSA Group is, at the very least, open to the idea of a merger or acquisition of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

First drive review: The 2019 BMW X7 has grit, grille, and grandeur

Somewhere on the interstate between Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina, it finally clicks, like the incessant drops of rain on the glass. We’re not getting any decent weather on this first drive of the 2019 BMW X7.

2019 Kia Niro EV

From Green Car Reports:

Amazon hooks Kia owners up with easier home-charger installation

Those just transitioning to an electric car, like the 2019 Kia Niro EV, face some potentially daunting decisions well beyond the vehicle itself—not just how they’re going to charge up the vehicle in their own garage or driveway, but how they’re going to charge it quickly enough.

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range vs. Nissan Leaf Plus: What you get for your money

Until recently, there have been electric cars, and then there have been Teslas.

UN global climate report restores hope, lays out roadmap

A new UN report on global climate change isn't quite as dire as one it issued last October.