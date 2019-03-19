2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe debuts with more power, tech, and updated looks

The updated 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe bowed Monday ahead of its formal unveiling at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in April. Like the standard 2020 GLC-Class that debuted earlier this year, the GLC Coupe features refreshed styling with a new infotainment system and a more powerful 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine underhood. It goes on sale late this year first as a GLC 300 4MATIC, with higher-power versions likely to follow later.

The GLC Coupe is the latest Mercedes to get the automaker's new infotainment software, which features a 10.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment that can be optionally teamed with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The new infotainment software features standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a touchpad, and voice recognition that can search the internet to answer questions such as "Where's the closest hardware store?" or "Will it be sunny in San Francisco today?"

With 255 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbo-4, the 2020 GLC 300 has 14 hp more than last year's model. A 9-speed automatic transmission shuttles power to all four wheels as standard equipment.

For the new year, the GLC comes standard with automatic emergency braking and a driver attention monitor. The optional adaptive cruise control can now automatically adjust the GLC’s speed to the posted limit and change lanes automatically at a tap of the turn signal if it senses an opening in traffic.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

New styling touches include slimmer headlights, revised bumpers, and new grille details.

What's unchanged is the crossover SUV's profile, which features a rakish roofline that dives toward the rear bumper behind the back seat. The 2020 GLC Coupe's styling comes at the expense of practicality. The German automaker has not released detailed specifications for the GLC Coupe, but the crossover SUV's cargo volume is unlikely to change much from the 49.4 cubic feet of last year's model with the rear seats folded down. The standard GLC has about 7 more cubes with its rear seats folded.