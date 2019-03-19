Trump demands action at GM, Cadillac CT6-V, Tesla Model Y rivals: What's New @ The Car Connection

President Trump demands GM CEO "do something quickly" about former Chevy Cruze plant

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to put pressure on General Motors CEO Mary Barra, demanding she "do something quickly" about the assembly plants GM intends to close in the near future.

Federal regulators want to know what the public thinks of self-driving cars

Safety officials are asking for the public's help to rewrite the rules for self-driving cars, which were written decades ago.

2019 smart fortwo Review

Europe and Austin, Texas, have at least one thing in common: Smart cars on nearly every corner. That’s because the 2019 Smart Fortwo can park in spaces that normal cars can’t. Perfect for the busy piazza or a hoppin’ taco stand, we suppose.

2019 Cadillac CT6-V

From Motor Authority:

Cadillac CT6-V will die another day, brand bumps starting price

The Cadillac CT6's future, in general, remains in question, but the hotter CT6-V isn't dead yet. The brand announced it will build another "installment" of the cars due to high demand.

Bugatti Royale to return as electric super sedan?

Now that it is no longer chasing the production car speed crown, there are whispers Bugatti will add a more comfortable, more practical model to its lineup.

Chevy Camaro, Corvette, and Cadillac ATS, CTS recalled over power steering failure

Two Chevrolets and two Cadillac cars will be recalled for power steering failure. General Motors will recall later this month the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro and Corvette, and 2016-2018 Cadillac ATS and CTS models for the fault.

Tesla Model Y

From Green Car Reports:

Electric crossover charge: These are the rivals to the Tesla Model Y

As Tesla finds its sea legs as a larger-scale global automaker, the launch of the Model Y small crossover is its most critical test since the California company started in 2003.

Tesla Model 3 Mid Range disappears from automaker's lineup

The Tesla Model 3 Mid Range didn't last long. Tesla quietly dropped the middle trim level over the weekend, which had offered buyers 264 miles of range.

Audi plans to put old EV batteries to work in factory tugs

Factory tugs in Audi's Ingolstadt factory now sport the latest in second-hand lithium-ion batteries.