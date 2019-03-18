2020 Cadillac CT5 revealed, 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 driven, Fisker electric SUV spotted: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Cadillac CT5 mid-size luxury sedan revealed, and there's turbo power everywhere

Cadillac has been thick and fast with new crossovers for the last 12 months. Last year, the brand unleashed long-awaited compact and full-size crossover SUVs to round out its lineup, the 2019 XT4 and 2020 XT6, respectively. On Monday the luxury automaker turned its attention to its aging sedan lineup.

Improved optional headlights net Volvo XC40, XC60 Top Safety Pick awards

Volvo has earned its first two Top Safety Pick awards for the 2019 model year with the XC40 earning the far more prestigious Top Safety Pick+ and the XC60 walking away with a Top Safety Pick.

Lincoln Continental recalled for doors that may fly open while driving

Doors that could swing open without prior warning prompted Ford Motor Company last week to recall approximately 27,000 2017 through 2019 Lincoln Continental sedans.

2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 first drive

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: The 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 has zero chill

In the shadow of an active volcano, a pop-up city rises up and shouts in unison. The noise bounces off the tarmac and visibly shakes the delicious vapors that rise from nearby food trucks. The young women in long ponytails and short blue satin shorts who cheerlead from a low stage have to be freezing in the barely-50-degree morning air.

Teasers suggest Porsche Taycan will look like Mission E concept

Porsche plans to finally reveal its first electric car, the Taycan liftback sedan, this September, but it teased the car ahead of time with several new images.

Valtteri Bottas brings home the win at 2019 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

It was a one-two finish for Mercedes-AMG at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, the opening round of the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship.

Teaser for Fisker electric SUV

From Green Car Reports:

Fisker slots $40k electric SUV ahead of delayed EMotion flagship

A decade ago, Fisker and Tesla were two electric-vehicle hopefuls, and it was looking like Fisker might have the better chances of success.

Will Aston Martin RapideE be James Bond's new electric ride?

To chase down criminals in a new carbon-constrained era, Agent 007 will need a new kind of Q-ship. But he won't stray far from the royal stable.

Dieselgate continued: SEC charges VW and its ex-boss with fraud

Amazingly, the diesel emissions case against Volkswagen in the U.S. is still gaining steam.