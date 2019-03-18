President Trump demands GM CEO "do something quickly" about former Chevy Cruze plant

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to put pressure on General Motors CEO Mary Barra, demanding she "do something quickly" about the assembly plants GM intends to close in the near future.

After General Motors announced last November that it would "unallocate" and idle four U.S. manufacturing plants, it put the company squarely in President Trump's crosshairs. Now that the Lordstown, Ohio, plant has built its last Chevy Cruze, the President has stepped up his attacks on the automaker.

On Sunday, President Trump published two tweets. The first claimed he spoke to Barra and reiterated his displeasure over the decision to idle the Ohio plant—a state that was key to his electoral victory in 2016. According to the tweet, Barra "blamed the UAW" union for the plant's shutdown. The President added he asked her to "do something quickly" about the plant and floated the idea of selling it.

The Lordstown plant was responsible for Chevrolet Cruze sedan production, which ended this month.

"I don't care, I just want it open!" the President demanded.

A second tweet called out UAW local 1112 president David Green directly. President Trump said he "ought to get his act together and produce." In July of 2018, Green penned a letter to the President asking for his assistance in funneling new investment into the plant. The letter came as GM laid off the Lordstown plant's second shift and announced the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer would be assembled in Mexico. It's unclear if the Trump administration responded to Green's request.

In the second tweet, President Trump also claimed "much better" automakers are coming to the U.S. "in droves" and said GM let the country down in its restructuring announcement.

So far, GM has not indicated it will build a new vehicle to the Ohio plant. However, the Lordstown facility is not officially closed. GM will need to negotiate its closure with the UAW in a new labor contract. The current contract expires Sept. 14.

Aside from the Lordstown plant, GM also will idle its Detroit-Hamtramck plant in January 2020. The plant was scheduled to end production this summer, but it will instead build the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 through the beginning of next year. The plant's two other vehicles, the Chevrolet Volt and Buick LaCrosse, ended production in February.

Two other transmission plants, one in Michigan and one in Maryland, will be idled as part of GM's latest restructuring.