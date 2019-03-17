2020 Cadillac CT5 mid-size luxury sedan revealed, and there's turbo power everywhere

Cadillac has been thick and fast with new crossovers for the last 12 months. Last year, the brand unleashed long-awaited compact and full-size crossover SUVs to round out its lineup, the 2019 XT4 and 2020 XT6, respectively.

On Monday the luxury automaker turned its attention to its aging sedan lineup.

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 mid-size sedan broke cover Monday ahead of its formal debut next month at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. The new sedan borrows heavily from the Escala concept that wowed in 2016 at Pebble Beach, including a dramatic and upright nose, sculpted hood, vertical headlights, and starched creases along the body sides. The Escala's dramatic rear roof pillar has been tamed somewhat in the CT5, although the new version still kinks up near the rear window and points toward a high tail and decklid.

The CT5 will replace the mid-size CTS in the lineup, which withered against other mid-size competitors from Germany and Asia—although the CT5 may be somewhat smaller than the outgoing sedan.

Cadillac didn't detail much about the new sedan, including how much it would cost or when it would go on sale, but said the CT5 would be equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 or 3.0-liter turbo-6, either paired exclusively to a 10-speed automatic transmission, with rear- or all-wheel drive. The CT5 will be sold in Luxury and Sport trim levels, presumably with slightly different appearances and different engines.

Those engines in the new CT5 could be poached entirely from the slow-selling and soon-to-die CT6 full-size sedan, which featured a 265-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 or a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 that made 404 hp mated to a 10-speed automatic and rear- or all-wheel drive. The CT6 briefly offered a plug-in hybrid powertrain too, although it's unclear if the CT5 will offer an electrified option at some point in its life.

At the other end of the efficiency spectrum, the CT5 may offer at some point in its life the short-lived 4.2-liter twin-turbo V-8 found in the CT6-V—a performance version of the big sedan that sold out almost as quickly as it was announced.

We expect Cadillac to stuff the CT5 with its latest tech, including SuperCruise driver-assistance features, the latest infotainment system with a clickwheel controller, and smartphone compatibility when it goes on sale soon.

The CT5 should be followed quickly by a CT4 compact sedan to replace the ATS, which is also on its way out this year.