Tesla Model Y debuts, Mercedes-AMG goes electric, Model Y vs. Model 3: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Tesla Model Y: $48,200 electric crossover SUV debuts

The 2020 Tesla Model Y that debuted Thursday night is the electric-car builder's most mainstream model yet. With up to three rows of seats, room for seven passengers, and 66 cubic feet of cargo space, the $41,200 2020 Model Y is more in line with crossover SUVs popular with consumers than the less costly Model 3 sedan.

Porsche, Lexus dealers top survey for luxury dealership service

Porsche and Lexus owners are the most satisfied with their dealership experience, J.D. Power said Thursday.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica minivan recalled for faulty suspension part

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivans have been recalled over a faulty suspension part that may increase the risk of a crash if it fails.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster

Mercedes-AMG plans plug-in option for every model

Every single Mercedes-AMG vehicle will receive a plug-in hybrid version in the near future, marking a major shift in the brand's strategy.

007 going green: Next James Bond film to reportedly feature electric Aston Martin Rapide E

James Bond, Agent 007, has been behind the wheel of his fair share of luxurious and cool cars. For his next mission, things may be a lot greener.

Tesla Model Y - introduction, Hawthorne CA, March 2019

Tesla Model Y: Comparing some of the details vs. Model 3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk prefaced his introduction of the company’s more affordable upcoming electric SUV, the Model Y, Thursday night, by noting how hard achieving at-scale mass production of Model X has been—and what a difficult year 2018 had been for him and Tesla.

Audi plans to put old EV batteries to work in factory tugs

Factory tugs in Audi's Ingolstadt factory now sport the latest in second-hand lithium-ion batteries.