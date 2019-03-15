2020 Tesla Model Y: $48,200 electric crossover SUV debuts

The 2020 Tesla Model Y that debuted Thursday night is the electric-car builder's most mainstream model yet. With up to three rows of seats, room for seven passengers, and 66 cubic feet of cargo space, the $41,200 2020 Model Y is more in line with crossover SUVs popular with consumers than the less costly Model 3 sedan.

The Tesla Model Y looks like a scaled-down version of the Model X, albeit without the top-hinged doors found in the larger crossover SUV. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at a flashy debut party that the Model Y "feels just like the Model 3" inside, which may not be a surprise considering the two cars reportedly share their structure. Like the Model 3, the Model Y has a large panoramic moonroof and will be available with an extra-cost Premium Interior with 12-way power-adjustable front seats, rear heated seats, four USB ports, two phone docks, and 14-speaker audio.

The third row of seats is a $3,000 option on Tesla's online configurator.

Tesla said that it will fit the Model Y with 12 ultrasonic sensors and a 525-foot forward radar system that team to power what Musk called "feature-complete" self-driving car tech. It's not clear how much the Model Y will be able to do without driver intervention, especially considering legal hurdles. The automaker's suite of semi-self-driving features cost $3,000 for the Autopilot advanced adaptive cruise control and $5,000 for additional features such as the ability to pass cars, park, locate its owner in a parking lot, and drive city streets with a degree of autonomy.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introducing Model Y

Battery capacities haven't been announced for the Model Y, but Tesla said that its V3 Supercharger software means the cars can add 168 miles of charge in 15 minutes.

The Model Y will go on sale in fall 2020 in three configurations costing between $48,200 and $61,200, including a mandatory destination charge that's currently $1,200, before the $41,200 base model arrives in spring 2021.

The first Model Ys to go on sale will offer between 280 and 300 miles of range and will either be rear- or all-wheel drive:

- The $48,200 Model Y Long Range has a 300-mile range, rear-wheel drive, and can hit 60 mph from a stop in 5.5 seconds.

- The $52,200 Model Y Dual Motor AWD has a 280-mile range, all-wheel drive, and does 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds.

- The $61,200 Model Y Performance has a 280-mile range and hits 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla opened preorders with a $2,500 deposit for the Model Y Long Range on its website Thursday night, but the automaker hasn't said how many it has received.

One of many questions not answered at a big unveil party in California Thursday night is where the Model Y will be built. The company's Fremont, California, plant that builds that Model 3, Model S, and Model X is at capacity and some final assembly has occurred in tents outside the building. Tesla hinted that it may build the cars at its Gigafactory lithium-ion battery subassembly plant near Reno, Nevada.