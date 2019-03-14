Infiniti QX30, 2020 Ford Explorer, Plug-in pickup trucks: What's New @ The Car Connection

Infiniti QX30 set to expire after 2019 model year

The Infiniti QX30 crossover SUV will be discontinued later this year.

To celebrate International Women's Day, Lyft offering free rides to historical places

March 8 marked International Women's Day, and Lyft plans to extend the celebration through the rest of the month. The ride-sharing service announced last week that it will offer free rides up to $10 to historical locations relevant to women's history and women-owned businesses.

New cars increasingly likely to include collision-avoidance safety tech

The IIHS on Wedensday said that automakers are on track to meet their goal of making automatic emergency braking standard on nearly every new car by 2022.

2020 Ford Explorer hybrid

From Motor Authority:

2020 Ford Explorer fights punctures with self-sealing tires

The 2020 Ford Explorer will do its darnedest to make sure a tire puncture won't immediately put a driver on the side of the road with self-sealing tires from Michelin.

Cadillac turns to torque for new powertrain naming strategy

As it prepares to add electric motors into its powertrain mix, Cadillac is introducing a new naming strategy that will help shoppers know where a particular powertrain sits in the model hierarchy—regardless of fuel type.

Toyota lunar rover concept is out of this world

Toyota and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have their sights set on sending humans back to the moon. The automaker and Japanese space agency announced an agreement to study the possibility of collaborating on international space exploration.

XL Hybrids Ford F-250 plug-in

From Green Car Reports:

Forget the F-150, XL Hybrids offers a plug-in F-250 to do real work

As both established and startup automakers rush to build electric pickups, many seem to have forgotten a fundamental principle of pickup design: Trucks were meant to work.

Karma plans to relaunch with three new models at Shanghai auto show

Karma, the company that started as the new maker of the Fisker plug-in hybrid (and once Tesla-fighter) of the same name—now called Revero—plans a new birth, four years after buying the company out of bankruptcy.

Mazda range-extended electric car may help the rotary live on

The Wankel rotary, the peculiar pistonless internal combustion engine design that Mazda built so much of its heritage around, may see a resurgence after all.