2018 Chrysler Pacifica minivan recalled for faulty suspension part

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
March 15, 2019

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivans have been recalled over a faulty suspension part that may increase the risk of a crash if it fails.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles filed the recall documents with the NHTSA on Feb. 28, which the agency published Thursday, stating 47,771 Pacifica vans may have a bad right front lower control arm. Specifically, the control arm may separate from the steering knuckle. All vehicles are from the 2018 model year.

Should the control arm separate from the steering knuckle, the driver could experience loss of steering control, which increases the risk of a crash. The problem itself is rooted in the loss of a load on the clamp and lack of joint engagement, per the recall documents. FCA was alerted to the possible defect after a spike in warranty claims showed many of the issues surrounded problems coming from the right front lower control arm specifically.

Owners will be instructed to bring their Pacifica into a dealership where a technician will inspect the lower control arm for the defect. If the defect is present, the dealer will replace the lower control arm and the pinch bolt to ensure there is no chance of the separation occurring. A larger pinch bolt will be installed to remedy the issue.

FCA will send notifications to owners for the recall no earlier than April 19.

