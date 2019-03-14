New cars increasingly likely to include collision-avoidance safety tech

The IIHS on Wedensday said that automakers are on track to meet their goal of making automatic emergency braking standard on nearly every new car by 2022.

About half of the new cars produced for the American market between Sept. 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2018 left the factory fitted with an automatic emergency braking system. When the IIHS collected similar data in 2017, the only about a third of new cars built had the potentially life-saving tech. About 2.2 million of the 2.5 million cars Toyota built during the study period had automatic emergency braking, making it the largest producer of cars with the technology. Nissan came in second by fitting about 1.1 million of the 1.4 million cars it built with automatic emergency braking.

Jaguar Land Rover didn't build a single vehicle for the U.S. market with automatic emergency braking during the study period, although nearly two thirds of the British automaker's 2019 models now come standard with the tech. Anchoring the bottom of the list are Mitsubishi, Ford/Lincoln, and Porsche, all of which built fewer than 10 percent of their cars with the tech during the study period.

Far more 2019 vehicles now come with automatic emergency braking as standard than before, according to information compiled for the IIHS by Consumer Reports. Every 2019 Volvo and Tesla bound for an American buyer has the tech fitted, while more than 80 percent of 2019 Toyota/Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW models have the feature.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors, and Mitsubishi lag the industry by not making the gear standard equipment on any 2019 model.

The 20 major automakers that agreed to make the system standard on every car by 2022 will cover 99 percent of the new cars sold in the U.S.