FCA recalling more than 850K Dodge, Chrysler cars for excess emissions

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall more than 850,000 cars and crossovers that don't meet emissions standards, federal regulators announced Wednesday.

The news was first reported Wednesday by Reuters.

Affected vehicles include the 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger, 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber, 2011-2016 Jeep Compass/Patriot, and 2011-2016 Dodge Journey. It's unclear which versions among the four models is subject to the recall, although all shared a 2.4-liter inline-4.

Officials at the EPA said the cars were safe to drive until they can be repaired. Older vehicles will be recalled first and will begin this year. According to the EPA, the vehicles' catalytic converters are at issue, and the company will refurbish or replace those parts.

A spokesman for FCA said faulty catalytic converters or their parts will be recycled during the recall, which will begin this month. Affected vehicles that are model year 2011 will be recalled this month, 2012 model years will be recalled beginning next month, 2013-2014 vehicles will be recalled in the fall and newer vehicles will be recalled by the end of the year. According to FCA, the vehicles' performance and fuel economy won't be impacted.

FCA agreed earlier this year to settle with the federal regulators for diesel-powered trucks and SUVs that didn't meet emissions standards. The company paid more than $800 million to government agencies for roughly 100,000 trucks and SUVs that illegally polluted.

The recall by FCA is part of the EPA's newer regimen that tests older vehicles for excess emissions. Last year, the agency's new policy resulted in more than 5.3 million vehicles recalled by manufacturers. The issue was reported by FCA to the EPA during routine testing.

A spokesman for FCA said the automaker doesn't expect to be fined for the recall, and said the automaker started to contact affected owners last month.