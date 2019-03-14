To celebrate International Women's Day, Lyft offering free rides to historical places

March 8 marked International Women's Day, and Lyft plans to extend the celebration through the rest of the month. The ride-sharing service announced last week that it will offer free rides up to $10 to historical locations relevant to women's history and women-owned businesses.

The program came to life in partnership with former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, who now sits on Lyft's board of directors. Lyft users in 33 cities across the U.S. and Canada will have specific promotional codes to enter before booking a ride to take $10 off of the ride. If the ride costs more than the $10, the user is responsible for the difference.

Some of the cities included are Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Each city has a number of set locations that are eligible for the $10 promotion. Users can't simply choose a place they think is relevant to International Women's Day.

The $10 promo code is good for a single use, so Lyft advises riders to pick a favorite location. Plenty of locations such as the Vietnam Women's Memorial in D.C. are worth the visit. Outside of the historical locations, numerous wonderful local businesses and restaurants are part of the promotion.

Jarrett said sometimes people simply can't afford to visit some of the locations and hopes the $10 credit will make it easier for individuals to experience a small piece of women's history.

"Learning important lessons from the women who've made their mark in history, and recognizing so many of them are just everyday people, should empower people to feel like, 'I can do something, too,'" she said.