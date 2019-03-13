Infiniti QX30 set to expire after 2019 model year

The Infiniti QX30 crossover SUV will be discontinued later this year.

Infiniti on Tuesday said that it will stop building the QX30 at its assembly plant in the United Kingdom as it plans to exit the Western European market entirely. Infiniti said in a statement that it is focusing its efforts on North America and Asia.

READ THIS: 2019 Infiniti QX30 Review

The QX30 shares its underpinnings with the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, which is due for a redesign within the next year. The QX30 first went on sale in the U.S. in 2017 with Mercedes-Benz power and has never been a big seller. Last year, Infiniti sold about 8,200 QX30s even as demand for crossover SUVs boomed.

Infiniti spokesman Kyle Bazemore told The Car Connection on Tuesday that "there’s no replacement that we have to announce" for the QX30, which doesn't entirely shut the door on the brand returning to the segment.

The QX30's discontinuation leaves the Q50 sedan as the brand's entry-level model, which costs $5,400 more than the small crossover.

ALSO SEE: Updated 2018 Infiniti QX30 adds safety tech, reshuffles trim levels

As the brand focuses on North America and China, it plans for five new vehicles for the Chinese market. In North America, Infiniti has said that it plans to shore up its crossover and SUV lineup. By 2021, every model the brand sells will feature some sort of electrified powertrain as well.