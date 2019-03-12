1.1M Honda and Acura vehicles added to growing Takata airbag recall

March 12, 2019

Honda on Monday issued a recall covering 1.1 million cars and crossover SUVs to replace defective driver's side airbags made by automotive supplier Takata.

The latest recall applies to certain 2003 through 2014 model-year Acura and Honda cars and crossover SUVs built with Takata airbag inflators that may have been contaminated with moisture before they were installed. Moisture inside the inflators could lead to an explosion. More than two dozen deaths globally have been linked to Takata inflators. 

MORE: Read our coverage of the Takata airbag recall

Honda will replace airbag inflators and modules with updated parts in the affected vehicles. 

The recalled Acura models include certain versions of the:

- 2003 3.2CL
- 2013-2016 ILX
- 2013-2014 ILX Hybrid
- 2003-2006 MDX
- 2007-2016 RDX
- 2002-2003 3.2TL
- 2004-2006 and 2009-2014 TL
- 2010-2013 ZDX

The recalled Honda models include certain versions of the: 

- 2001-2007 and 2009 Accord
- 2001-2005 Civic
- 2003-2005 Civic Hybrid
- 2001-2005 Civic GX NGV
- 2002-2007 and 2010-2011 CR-V
- 2003-2011 Element
- 2007 Fit
- 2002-2004 Odyssey
- 2003-2008 Pilot
- 2006-2014 Ridgeline

Owners with any of the above vehicles can go to www.recalls.honda.com, and enter their VINs to find out if their cars are affected by the recall. However, that site may not be updated with the latest recall just yet.

The automaker said in government fillings that it is aware of one injury related to the defective airbag inflators in the latest round of recalled vehicles. Honda began alerting dealers of the recall's latest expansion and said owners will begin receiving notices in the mail by April 17. 

The recall affects nearly every major automaker and is expected to eventually require replacement of about 50 million driver's and passenger's airbag inflators in the U.S. 

