Car dealers saddled with least demand, most inventory since Great Recession

The amount of time it would take new car dealers to sell off their inventories is at the highest level since the Great Recession, Automotive News reported Monday.
New-car dealers in the U.S. had more than 4 million unsold vehicles in inventory at the beginning of March, which translates to a 79-day supply. Calculated using the number of unsold cars and the previous month's demand, "days supply" is an industry term that helps automakers know how many vehicles to build or allocate to dealers.
DON'T MISS: Used car sales skyrocket as high prices drive down new car sales
Weather could be one factor for the rapid slowdown. February was an unusually cold and snowy month for much of the country, which may have kept shoppers out of showrooms.
ALSO SEE: Countdown to zero: Automakers dial back 0 percent interest loans after almost two decades
Email This Page