2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee vs 2019 Chevrolet Blazer: Compare crossover SUVs

Nobody told Jeep and Chevrolet that it’s not the 1990s all over again. Two of the most popular SUV names of the ‘90s are rivals once again.

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer reboots after a lengthy absence as a car-like crossover with inline-4 or V-6 power and either front- or all-wheel drive. The 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee never faded away, and it features a broad lineup from tame V-6 off-roader to ferocious V-8 track-attacker and everything in between.

Our ratings scale favors the breadth of the 2019 Grand Cherokee range over the 2019 Blazer. Whittled down to the models most popular with consumers—those with V-6 power and price tags in the $45,000 range—the Jeep and Chevy trade plenty of jabs.

The Blazer starts with inline-4 power and costs around $30,000, but we recommend bypassing that front-wheel-drive-only model for the optional 308-hp 3.6-liter V-6 teamed to a 9-speed automatic transmission that can be paired to all-wheel drive. That version of the Blazer squares off well against the Grand Cherokee’s 295-hp 3.6-liter V-6 and 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Grand Cherokee comes standard with rear-wheel drive, which won’t fly as well in snow states as the Blazer’s standard front-wheel drive. Adding all-wheel drive to either SUV bumps the price by about $2,000, though most versions of the Jeep are fitted with a two-speed transfer case that’s essential for backwoods exploration.

Both crossover SUVs boast identical fuel-economy ratings in their most popular configuration: 18 mpg city, 25 highway, 21 combined with all-wheel drive and V-6 power.

The lighter Blazer feels more fleet of foot in most situations, and its 9-speed automatic is uncannily in the right place at the right time. The Grand Cherokee has about as much power on paper and its 8-speed automatic is a sweet shifter, but it can’t overcome the 500-pound weight deficit.

Both SUVs ride well. The Jeep’s bulk means it clobbers big bumpers with authority, if not precision. The lighter Blazer can feel more nimble in urban settings, though the Jeep boasts a smaller turning circle.

The Jeep lives up to its name when the pavement ends with better off-road capability in most configurations than the all-weather-oriented Blazer.

By the numbers, the 2019 Blazer runs 191.4 inches from bumper to bumper while the 2019 Grand Cherokee comes it an at comparatively lithe 189.8 inches. Both are a smidge under 79 inches wide.

Given those similar exterior dimensions, it’s no surprise the two handle passengers about the same. The Jeep has more rear-seat head and hip room, while the Chevy has a bit more leg room in both rows. Neither seats more than five.

Jeep carved out more cargo space in the Grand Cherokee even though it has a smaller footprint than the Blazer. With the rear seat upright, the Jeep has 36.3 cubic feet of cargo space, about 6 cubes more than the Chevy. Fold the rear seat and the Jeep balloons to 68.3 cubic feet compared to just 64.2 for the Blazer.

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2019 Chevrolet Blazer features and safety

The Grand Cherokee lineup stretches from mainstream Laredo to fire-breathing SRT, but its best value proposition for most buyers lies in the Limited trim level. A 2019 Grand Cherokee Limited with four-wheel drive costs about $42,500 and includes leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, blind-spot monitors, an 8.4-inch touchscreen for infotainment with navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a power liftgate. That’s not bad, but we’d spend about $1,500 more for an option package with active safety tech such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

A Blazer LT with similar standard features costs about $1,000 less than the Jeep. That sounds like a nod in the Blazer’s favor, but Chevy restricts active safety tech to the costliest versions of its crossover SUV. We think that’s a shame, and it means that the Blazer Premier we recommend bumps the bottom line to nearly $49,000.

Government and independent officials haven’t crashed the 2019 Blazer yet, but we hope its score will improve on the 2019 Grand Cherokee. The Jeep’s basic design has been around for more than half a decade and its crash-test scores show its age. The feds gave it four stars and the IIHS raised some red flags in the demanding small-overlap tests that replicate impact with a utility pole or oncoming traffic.

Which crossover SUV is better for you may come down to personal preference. The Jeep’s rugged personality and good value proposition are highlights, but the Blazer’s Camaro-inspired looks and zippy performance earn it points.