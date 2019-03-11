Tesla price hike, Acura crossover SUVs, Uber Air: What's New @ The Car Connection

Tesla to raise prices, keep more stores open

Tesla on Sunday walked back its previous decision to close its retail outlets and move to an online-only model, but it's not business as usual for the electric-car builder's showrooms.

Uber releases most common and most bizarre items left in its ride-share cars

Over thousands of rides, it's inevitable ride-share passengers will accidentally leave behind their cellphones, wallets, keys, and Chihuahua puppies on occasion. Wait, what?

2019 Chevrolet Blazer vs. 2019 Honda Passport: Compare Cars

We’ll spare you the frosted-tipped, rap-rock, slap-bracelet nostalgia from the 1990s. We’ve all seen the pictures.

2013 Acura ZDX

From Motor Authority:

New Acura ZDX may be in the pipeline

The Acura ZDX was unloved in its short-lived time, but with the market's penchant for crossovers, the nameplate could be in for a revival.

2020 Volkswagen Golf spy shots

Prototypes for a redesigned Volkswagen Golf, the eighth generation of the popular nameplate, has been spotted.

Rare birds: Two Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwings on display at Amelia Island Concours

The Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing of the 1950s and early 1960s remains an iconic sports car of the last century. This weekend two of them will flock to one place. The brand announced chassis number 43 and 44 will be on display at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance in Florida.

Bell Nexus VTOL hybrid air taxi

From Green Car Reports:

Electrified Bell Nexus concept shows how Uber Air could take off

Although flying cars aren’t looking that much closer to reality, your Uber could take to the air in just a few years and be electric.

Colorado to launch smart-charging pilot program as it prepares for EVs

As it prepares to launch an electric-car mandate in coming years, Colorado is working to learn how electric cars can help it move to a more renewable energy grid.

EPA says fuel economy rose in 2017, but it may be falling again

An EPA report released Wednesday shows that cars are getting better gas mileage in response to rising fuel economy standards.