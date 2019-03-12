Volvo XC60 crossover SUV recalled over faulty tailgate arms

The 2018-2019 Volvo XC60 is subject to a recall over the crossover SUV's tailgate, which may house faulty lifting arms.

Volvo filed the recall information with the NHTSA in January and the documents were made public last week. In total, 45,990 XC60 models are included in the recall. The company said in the filing that under certain conditions and in cold temperatures the tailgate arms could freeze. If they freeze, the arms could become noisy and stop functioning. At the issue's worst, the arms may separate from the tailgate along with the spring. Should they detach with the spring, the tailgate will open suddenly with extreme force and a high chance of serious injury.

Volvo sent a notification to owners about the safety risk in January, but a follow-up notification will come when parts are available.

The solution is a whole new tailgate arm assembly. Dealers will be instructed to replace the old tailgate arms with an improved design that features aluminum tubes and fasteners to ensure they do not freeze and won't separate from the tailgate.

Although Volvo has a solution ready, part availability is still low. It's unclear when the company will begin notifying owners to bring their XC60 to a dealer to carry out the recall.