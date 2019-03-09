Uber releases most common and most bizarre items left in its ride-share cars

Over thousands of rides, it's inevitable ride-share passengers will accidentally leave behind their cellphones, wallets, keys, and Chihuahua puppies on occasion. Wait, what?

Last week, Uber released its latest lost and found index to show the most common, and some of the most bizarre, items its customers have left behind in one of the company's ride-sharing vehicles.

The most commonly forgotten items are self-explanatory. Riders most often forget their cellphones, cameras, wallets, keys, and purses or backpacks. Other oft-forgotten items include e-cigarettes, identification cards, headphones, and glasses.

From there, it gets mighty weird. Uber named the top 50 strangest items riders forgot in a ride-sharing car in 2018, and it starts with an 8-week-old Chihuahua puppy. Some of the other highlights from the list include a full set of gold teeth, a salmon head, a propane tank, a Lego championship wrestling belt, and two packs of Italian sausage plus a Thanksgiving day ham.

Those aren't strange enough? There's more. Somehow, riders forgot a shopping cart (which must have been in an Uber XL?), a bird, a fish tank complete with water and live fish, deer antlers, and a welding helmet. Uber drivers see some wild stuff.

Uber also broke down the lost and found index to include the ten more forgetful cities, days of the week when riders were most likely to forget something, and specific time periods. No surprise, Saturday and Sunday are the most likely times for riders to forget something. Times between 10:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. are peak forgetful hours.

As for which areas are leaving without phones, wallets, or any of the strange items listed above, East Alabama topped the list. Gallup, New Mexico; Cookeville, Tennessee; the Mississippi Delta; and Boone, North Carolina; rounded out the top five forgetful regions.