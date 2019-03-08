2020 Cadillac XT6 crossover SUV costs more than rival Lincoln Aviator

The three-row luxury crossover SUV wars are on between American brands Cadillac and Lincoln. Cadillac on Thursday announced the 2020 XT6 will cost $53,690 when it goes on sale in the coming months, which includes a mandatory destination charge. That puts it about $1,500 higher than the Lincoln Aviator that launches around the same time.

The price seats buyers in a front-wheel-drive XT6 Premium Luxury, which despite its name is the base trim level. Standard equipment includes leather upholstery and a power moonroof.

Opting for the XT6 Sport variant bumps the price to $58,090. Crucially, the Sport model includes all-wheel drive as standard equipment and also adds roof rails, an adaptive suspension, and a few other features. Cadillac hasn't said how much all-wheel drive will cost on the base XT6.

Regardless, the 2020 Cadillac XT6 is a more expensive proposition than the Lincoln Aviator. Lincoln's new luxury SUV will cost $52,195, which undercuts the Cadillac by a $1,000 and some change. Adding AWD to the base model sees the price climb to $54,695. While all XT6 models will feature a 3.6-liter V-6 engine found in many GM vehicles across its brands, the Aviator arrives standard with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission that makes 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The XT6's V-6 makes 310 hp and works with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Those familiar with the XT5 model will find a similar interior inside the XT6. Standard features include a heated steering wheel, power-folding third row, sunroof, choice of carbon fiber or wood trim, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment. A 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability are also included.

Notably, the XT6 is the first GM vehicle to come standard with automatic emergency braking. Other active safety equipment includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane-departure warnings, a safety seat that vibrates on a certain side to indicate a hazard, and more.

Optional safety equipment will add adaptive cruise control and a more advanced version of the automatic emergency braking system. Buyers can also step up to the Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package to add an 8.0-inch configurable gauge cluster, head-up display, rear camera mirror, rear pedestrian detection, night vision, and automatic parking.

Order books are now open for the Cadillac SUV ahead of its on-sale date this spring. It will certainly have some formidable competition from Lincoln to fend off, however.