2020 Hyundai Sonata, $3M Koenigsegg, Tesla Supercharging V3: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Hyundai Sonata adds drama to the mid-size sedan

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata unveiled online Wednesday ahead of an expected debut at next month's 2019 New York International Auto Show is anything but a boring four-door sedan.

2019 Ford Ranger vs. 2019 Nissan Frontier: Compare Trucks

In pitting the 2019 Ford Ranger against the 2019 Nissan Frontier against one other, we find ourselves comparing the newest mid-size pickup truck on the market with the elder statesman of (relatively) inexpensive haulers. The Ranger was revived for 2019 while the Frontier’s design hasn’t been significantly updated since 2005.

Audi recalls 75K vehicles for fire risk

The NHTSA on Tuesday said that Audi will recall 74,881 vehicles over a fault fuel rails may leak and lead to a fire.

Koenigsegg Jesko

From Motor Authority:

Koenigsegg Jesko deep dive: 7 clutches, 1,600 hp, $3M

When you're developing a replacement for the fastest car on the planet, a typical update isn't going to cut the mustard. Fortunately, that wasn't an issue for Koenigsegg, as nothing the Swedish performance marque does is what you'd call typical. That's clearly evident in Koenigsegg's Jesko, which was unveiled Tuesday at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show as the replacement for the Agera line of hypercars.

Updated Land Rover Range Rover Sentinel adds power to armored SUV

Flashback to 2015 and recall Jaguar-Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations revealed an armored version of the swanky Range Rover with the Sentinel badge. On Monday, the Range Rover Sentinel got a shot in the arm of more power.

BMW X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid due in US in 2020

BMW didn't have much in the way of surprises at this week's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, but the automaker did roll out a new plug-in hybrid version of the X3.

Tesla Model 3 - Portland, OR - January 2019

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model 3 gets Supercharging V3 first: How about 75 miles of range in 5 minutes?

If you road-trip with an electric car like a Tesla, you soon become acutely aware of miles per hour. That's not the miles per hour you see on the speedometer, but the rate at which the car will gain range when being fast-charged.

Japanese judge releases former Nissan chairman Ghosn on bail

In an unusual move in Japan, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn was released on bail Wednesday after 108 days in jail, according to a report in Automotive News.

Volvo’s US Polestar electric-car plans are in flux over China tariffs

Higher tariffs placed on cars made in China won't impact Polestar's future plans for the U.S. but could affect the future price of its cars, the brand said Wednesday.