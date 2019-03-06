Crossovers compared, Mazda CX-30 concept, Honda goes electric: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Ford Edge vs. 2019 Nissan Murano: Compare Cars

For crossover SUV buyers not interested in three rows of seats, the 2019 Ford Edge and 2019 Nissan Murano are solid, stylish choices.

Uber extends rewards program across the US

Uber launched its rewards program in nine U.S. cities this past January and on Monday the ride-share company extended the program nationwide.

Volvo to limit its future cars to 112 mph top speed

Volvo on Monday said that it will limit the top speed of its future cars to 112 mph as part of an effort to reduce car-crash fatalities.

2019 Mazda CX-30 European-spec

From Motor Authority:

Mazda CX-30 debuts to bridge the gap between CX-3 and CX-5

With crossover SUVs all the rage, Mazda introduced a new model at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show curiously called the CX-30.

New Ruf GT debuts with 515 horsepower

Germany's Ruf used this week's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show to unveil the latest generation of its GT based on the Porsche 911, specifically the outgoing 991's GTS variant.

Morgan reveals Plus Six as new flagship

The era of V-8 cars at Morgan came to a close late last year when the company rolled out the final versions of its Plus 8 and Aero 8, with the company stating at the time that a new “wide-body car” would arrive shortly to fill the void.

Honda e Prototype

From Green Car Reports:

Honda plans all-electrified lineup for Europe by 2025

At the Geneva auto show on Tuesday, Honda announced plans to bring a fully-electrified lineup to Europe by 2025.

2020 Tesla Model Y: Latest price, range, specs for new crossover SUV

The 2020 Tesla Model Y has the potential to amount to an even greater sales success than the Model 3, as it borrows some of the same underpinnings of that sedan and marries it to what so many American families today want: a crossover utility vehicle shape.

Piëch electric car claimed to charge as fast as a fill-up

There's fast charging and then there's fast charging.