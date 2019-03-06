2020 Hyundai Sonata adds drama to the mid-size sedan

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata unveiled online Wednesday ahead of an expected debut at next month's 2019 New York International Auto Show is anything but a boring four-door sedan.

Its dramatic, coupe-esque lines draw from Audi and Genesis' playbook. The new Sonata looks wider with a short front overhang and sloping rear deck, which tricks the eye into believing there should be an Audi A5 Sportback-style hatchback instead of a conventional trunk lid.

The overall look draws heavily from Hyundai's Le Fil Rouge concept that took the spotlight at last year's Geneva Motor Show. Hyundai has flirted with dramatic design for its mid-size sedan before, most notably the 2011 model that drew comparisons to the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. The 2016 model year redesign that's on sale today was far more conservative.

Up front, the 2020 Sonata has a wider fascia with a larger interpretation of the outgoing sedan's grille shape. A large accent line runs beneath the grille and swoops upward to nearly connect with the edgy and teardrop-shaped headlights. LED running lights stretch deep into the hood and glide into the side window side window trim. When the lights are off, they appear to be chrome. When they're turned on, they illuminate a look that Hyundai said will be on other cars in the future. We don't expect the lights to be on all trim levels, but it's clear that top trims will have a distinctive light signature to call their own.

Not only do the lighting elements and various style lines make the 2020 Sonata look wider and longer, the car actually is bigger than its predecessor. The 2020 Sonata is wider by about an inch and 1.8 inches longer. To add to the sportier flare, the Sonata's roofline is now 1.2 inches lower as well.

The sleek greenhouse comes to a close at an integrated ducktail spoiler. The taillights form a boomerang shape similar to the Honda Civic, although they connect across the trunk to once again emphasize the sedan's width.

The Sonata's interior takes a few cues from the automaker's upscale Genesis brand.

Stitched surfaces on the dashboard and quilted material leather on the seats shoots above the mid-size norm. The redesigned steering wheel also provides an airy look at the low dashboard.Hyundai also pointed out the center display and infotainment screen are now threaded together on an S-curve with no lines to break the two focal points up. There's also no traditional gear lever. Instead, the 2020 Sonata uses a small knob that frees up some console space.

The Sonata will also be available with Hyundai's new technology that turns smartphones into keys using near-field communication.

What's underhood remains a mystery, at least for now. Details such as powertrains and prices will likely be reserved for the car's in-person debut next month in New York.