Audi recalls 75K vehicles for fire risk

The NHTSA on Tuesday said that Audi will recall 74,881 vehicles over a fault fuel rails may leak and lead to a fire.

The recall covers certain 2015 through 2018 model year Audi A8, A7, A6, and Q7 crossover SUV, according to documents filed with the NHTSA in January. The fuel rails in certain Audi vehicles may have been improperly welded, the automaker said after conducting an internal an engineering analysis. Variations in the welding process may cause fuel to leak in the end cap area over time, though the amount of fuel will be very low, per the brand. Owners may notice a fuel odor if the problem exists.

Since the defect was discovered, the supplier has improved the welding process to stop any further issues with the parts. Fuel rails made after April 1, 2017, are not subject to the fault, but the parts made before this date could be present in the affected Audi vehicles ranging from the 2015-2018 model year A8 and 2016-2018 A6, A7, and Q7.

To fix the problem, Audi will replace both fuel rails at no cost to owners. The new parts do not share the defect found in the original components. If an owner has already had the work done before the recall, Audi will also offer a reimbursement program.

The recall began Feb. 28 and owners should receive notification of the recall campaign no later than March 15.