2019 Ford Edge vs. 2019 Nissan Murano: Compare Cars

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

6.7
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

#2 in Mid-Size SUVs
6.0
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
March 6, 2019
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

For crossover SUV buyers not interested in three rows of seats, the 2019 Ford Edge and 2019 Nissan Murano are solid, stylish choices.

On our scale, the 2019 Edge is the victor with its 6.7 overall rating. The 2019 Murano earns 6.0 out of 10, hampered by its cumbersome infotainment system and poorer fuel economy.

MORE: Read our 2019 Ford Edge and 2019 Nissan Murano reviews

The two crossovers are sized about the same and both come with either front- or all-wheel drive, but the put their power to the ground in very different ways. The Murano uses a 260-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) while most versions of the Edge have a 250-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 teamed to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Murano’s V-6 provides smooth acceleration, although the engine’s racket is exacerbated by the CVT and could be better muffled. In the Edge, the turbo-4 delivers a zippy feel around town but can run out of steam during highway passing. We’re not huge fans of the Edge’s “dial-a-gear” selector—it’s a solution in search of a problem. The Murano uses a conventional shifter, which we like.

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

Ford’s Edge ST features a 335-hp twin-turbo V-6 for those who want more performance.

Both crossover SUVs prioritize a smooth ride over sharp handling or any serious off-road ability. With their all-wheel-drive systems, they provide secure grip in inclement weather. Neither sits high off the ground, though they provide more clearance than similarly sized sedans.

Shoppers pick crossover SUVs instead of cars because of their high seating positions and more expressive styling. To that end, the rakish Murano delivers with daring looks not matched by the relatively conventional Edge. However, the Edge’s taller windows and narrower roof pillars mean it affords better outward vision.

From the driver’s seat, the Edge has a busy dashboard with buttons all over its center console and steering wheel. A mix between digital and analog gauges delivers a lot of information—perhaps too much. We like the Murano’s cleaner, more elegant look inside, even if we think the base trim level ought to come with a power-adjustable driver’s seat. The Murano’s front seats are a touch more comfortable in most trims than those in the Edge, although the leather thrones on the Edge Titanium are well-bolstered and padded.

Rear-seat riders will find decent space in both crossover SUVs and doors that open wide for easy access.

The Edge nudges ahead for cargo capacity. Its 39.2 cubic-foot bay is about 20 percent larger than the Murano’s cargo area.

2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

Ford Edge and Nissan Murano technology, safety, and value

Though they may both boast 8.0-inch touchscreens for infotainment, these two crossover SUVs have vastly different software. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are standard on both the Edge and the Murano. We much prefer Ford’s software, which works effectively and pairs well with a clear, fairly bright screen. A recent Murano refused to stay connected to any iPhone we plugged in, and its shiny screen washed out in direct sunlight.

This year, both crossover SUVs come standard with a good level of active safety tech. Forward-collision warnings and automatic emergency braking are standard on every trim level. The Ford also includes active lane control and blind-spot monitors as standard, features that cost extra on the Nissan. Both crossover SUVs make buyers pay extra for adaptive cruise control, however.

The 2019 Murano hasn’t been crashed by the IIHS or the NHTSA, but last year’s model rated between four and five stars according to the feds.

Subpar headlights—even on the costliest versions—kept the Edge from earning an IIHS Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS, though the government rated it at five stars overall.

The 2019 Edge’s $31,000 base price undercuts the 2019 Murano by about $2,000, though most buyers will step up to mid- or high-level versions of both. An Edge Titanium with all-wheel drive and a few additional features costs about $43,000, which makes it a little costlier than an equivalent Murano SL.

We think the Edge is worth the extra coin.

Summary

6.7
Expert Rating
The 2019 Ford Edge doubles down on safety technology, and on uprated handling with a new ST model.
6.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Nissan Murano delivers traditional comfort wrapped up in an eye-catching shape.

Styling

6.0
Expert Rating
Its ersatz-X5 look intact, the 2019 Ford Edge wears the usual crossover-SUV uniform.
Read More
7.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Nissan Murano won’t be confused with other crossover SUVs in a parking lot.
Read More

Performance

6.0
Expert Rating
A new ST model lends the 2019 Ford Edge some sporty credentials, but it’s at its best as a fuss-free crossover.
Read More
6.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Nissan Murano’s composed ride is one of its best attributes.
Read More

Comfort & Quality

7.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Ford Edge spiffs up space for five; the cabin’s looking a little dated.
Read More
7.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Nissan Murano has comfortable seats and plenty of space, but it’s bested by some rivals for carrying loads.
Read More

Safety

8.0
Expert Rating
Good crash ratings meet excellent standard safety technology in the 2019 Edge.
Read More
7.0
Expert Rating
We’re still waiting on crash-test results for the 2019 Nissan Murano.
Read More

Features

8.0
Expert Rating
The add-ons are fine; it’s the 2019 Edge’s standard equipment that stands out.
Read More
5.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Nissan Murano is a good value, but we wish its infotainment was better.
Read More

Fuel Economy

5.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Ford Edge posts competitive gas-mileage ratings.
Read More
4.0
Expert Rating
The 2019 Nissan Murano is rated at 23 mpg combined no matter the configuration. That’s decent, but not stellar.
Read More

MSRP

from $29,995
from $31,270

Invoice

from $29,095
from $29,361

Fuel Economy - Combined City and Highway

25
23

Engine

Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.5 L

Drivetrain

Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
Compare Free Dealer Price Quote
With competitive price quotes from multiple dealers, you will be prepared when you meet your local car dealer. Please tell us how to contact you so that dealers can compete for your business!
Search Dealers by ZIP Code
Update ZIP Code
2019 Ford Edge
2019 Nissan Murano
Looking for dealers in your area...
Powered By
We are committed to your privacy. By submitting this form you agree the phone number you provided may be used to contact you (including text, autodialed or pre-recorded calls). Consent is not a condition of purchase.
Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Big power, big choices: Tips for buying a new heavy-duty truck Big power, big choices: Tips for buying a new heavy-duty truck
2020 Hyundai Sonata adds drama to the mid-size sedan 2020 Hyundai Sonata adds drama to the mid-size sedan
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI undercuts GTI at $26,890 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI undercuts GTI at $26,890
First Drive: 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty puts 1,000 lb-ft of torque to work with confidence First Drive: 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty puts 1,000 lb-ft of torque to work with confidence
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
Related Head to Head
View more head to heads »
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.