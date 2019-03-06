2019 Ford Edge vs. 2019 Nissan Murano: Compare Cars

2019 Ford Edge

For crossover SUV buyers not interested in three rows of seats, the 2019 Ford Edge and 2019 Nissan Murano are solid, stylish choices.

On our scale, the 2019 Edge is the victor with its 6.7 overall rating. The 2019 Murano earns 6.0 out of 10, hampered by its cumbersome infotainment system and poorer fuel economy.

MORE: Read our 2019 Ford Edge and 2019 Nissan Murano reviews

The two crossovers are sized about the same and both come with either front- or all-wheel drive, but the put their power to the ground in very different ways. The Murano uses a 260-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) while most versions of the Edge have a 250-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 teamed to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Murano’s V-6 provides smooth acceleration, although the engine’s racket is exacerbated by the CVT and could be better muffled. In the Edge, the turbo-4 delivers a zippy feel around town but can run out of steam during highway passing. We’re not huge fans of the Edge’s “dial-a-gear” selector—it’s a solution in search of a problem. The Murano uses a conventional shifter, which we like.

2019 Ford Edge 2019 Ford Edge 2019 Ford Edge

Ford’s Edge ST features a 335-hp twin-turbo V-6 for those who want more performance.

Both crossover SUVs prioritize a smooth ride over sharp handling or any serious off-road ability. With their all-wheel-drive systems, they provide secure grip in inclement weather. Neither sits high off the ground, though they provide more clearance than similarly sized sedans.

Shoppers pick crossover SUVs instead of cars because of their high seating positions and more expressive styling. To that end, the rakish Murano delivers with daring looks not matched by the relatively conventional Edge. However, the Edge’s taller windows and narrower roof pillars mean it affords better outward vision.

From the driver’s seat, the Edge has a busy dashboard with buttons all over its center console and steering wheel. A mix between digital and analog gauges delivers a lot of information—perhaps too much. We like the Murano’s cleaner, more elegant look inside, even if we think the base trim level ought to come with a power-adjustable driver’s seat. The Murano’s front seats are a touch more comfortable in most trims than those in the Edge, although the leather thrones on the Edge Titanium are well-bolstered and padded.

Rear-seat riders will find decent space in both crossover SUVs and doors that open wide for easy access.

The Edge nudges ahead for cargo capacity. Its 39.2 cubic-foot bay is about 20 percent larger than the Murano’s cargo area.

2019 Nissan Murano 2019 Nissan Murano 2019 Nissan Murano

Ford Edge and Nissan Murano technology, safety, and value

Though they may both boast 8.0-inch touchscreens for infotainment, these two crossover SUVs have vastly different software. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are standard on both the Edge and the Murano. We much prefer Ford’s software, which works effectively and pairs well with a clear, fairly bright screen. A recent Murano refused to stay connected to any iPhone we plugged in, and its shiny screen washed out in direct sunlight.

This year, both crossover SUVs come standard with a good level of active safety tech. Forward-collision warnings and automatic emergency braking are standard on every trim level. The Ford also includes active lane control and blind-spot monitors as standard, features that cost extra on the Nissan. Both crossover SUVs make buyers pay extra for adaptive cruise control, however.

The 2019 Murano hasn’t been crashed by the IIHS or the NHTSA, but last year’s model rated between four and five stars according to the feds.

Subpar headlights—even on the costliest versions—kept the Edge from earning an IIHS Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS, though the government rated it at five stars overall.

The 2019 Edge’s $31,000 base price undercuts the 2019 Murano by about $2,000, though most buyers will step up to mid- or high-level versions of both. An Edge Titanium with all-wheel drive and a few additional features costs about $43,000, which makes it a little costlier than an equivalent Murano SL.

We think the Edge is worth the extra coin.